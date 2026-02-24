Castlegar News

Committee to be struck to review council remuneration prior to general election

Remuneration tracking

Photo: File The recommendations of the council remuneration review will take effect upon the date of the inaugural meeting held after the local government general election in October.

What an elected official earns in Castlegar is up for review.

A council remuneration review committee will be appointed (March 2) to conduct a review of remuneration paid to mayor and councillors — a requirement of the Council Indemnity Bylaw six months prior to a local government general election.

While the bylaw requires that a review be undertaken it does not stipulate how the review is to be conducted, said Nicole Brown, Castlegar manager of legislative services.

“Since 2008, staff have researched and prepared a report to appoint members of the public to a council remuneration review committee,” she said in her report to council on Feb. 17.

The three-member committee ideally consists of persons with past municipal council or staff experience, and members of the community who are familiar with the time commitment, requirements and expectations of council members, said Brown.

The recommendations for the committee include Dan Rye, Jo-Ann Bursey and Stuart Ady, all to be considered individually.

The committee conducts a review of stipends, indemnities, expense allowances, per diems and travel expenses, and any other payments or benefits to members of council, she said.

“This process supports public understanding that the review is being conducted in an objective and independent manner,” Brown explained.

The committee will provide staff direction to make recommendations to council by staff report no later than June 30, to provide sufficient time to revise and, if necessary, adopt any remuneration framework by bylaw.

The current council’s pay structure has the top elected official job of mayor at $41,856, with each city councillor earning $18,528. There is an additional salary of approximately $27,000 available for one elected official as a director for the Regional District of Central Kootenay representing the city — with the money coming from the regional district, not the city.

The recommendations of the review will take effect upon the date of the inaugural meeting held after the local government general election in October.