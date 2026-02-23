Castlegar News

Solid penalty kill, goaltending bolster Rebels playoff push

Rebels close out Nitehawks

Photo: KIJHL Jac Carli.

The Castlegar Rebels are in playoff mode already after a 4-2 victory at home over the fourth-best team in the KIJHL in the Beaver Valley Nitehawks on Friday night.

The Rebels rode the work of rookie goaltender Jac Carli — the KIJHL’s rookie of the week for last week — who made 37 saves, winning despite being outshot 39-17.

The game — played at the Castlegar and District Community Complex in front of 560 fans — saw the Rebels open the scoring on a power play in the first period by Kaiden Mah (6), followed by Casin Ward’s sixth less than five minutes later.

Brady Walker scored midway through the second period for the Nitehawks to cut the Rebels lead in half, but Hudson Makway scored his second goal of the season two minutes later.

The Rebels increased their lead midway through the third period on Adam Valach’s 10th goal of the season before Tye Noseworthy (17) scored with one minute remaining to close out the scoring.

Aiden Hicks had two assists for the Rebels and the home side finished at 50 per cent on the power play in two trips to the man advantage. The Rebels killed off all five man advantages scenarios for the Nitehawks.

Walker had two points for the Nitehawks, including scoring his 20th goal. Landan Uzeloc was credited with the loss after allowing three goals on 13 shots in 40 minutes of action.

The win moved the Rebels 10 points up on the Spokane Braves for third place in the Neil Murdoch Division — and one game over .500 at 19-18-4 — with three games remaining for Rebels, one game left for the Braves.