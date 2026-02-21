Castlegar News

Expansion franchise awarded to Summerland for next season

Summerland KIJHL return

Photo: Submitted KIJHL hockey will return to Summerland for 2026-27.

An expansion franchise has been awarded to the community of Summerland to begin play in September for the 2026-27 Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) season.

Summerland’s expansion application was approved unanimously by the KIJHL’s board of governors and will see junior hockey return to the area under a community-led society ownership model operated by the Summerland Junior Hockey Society. The team has also submitted a membership application that is pending approval from BC Hockey.

The team will soon kick off a community feedback campaign to select a name and logo for the franchise.

“The Summerland Junior Hockey Society, led by Terry Rolston and others with decades of involvement in the local sports community, are passionate and driven to offer outstanding competitive and life experiences for KIJHL athletes,” said KIJHL commissioner Jeff Dubois.

The franchise will play out of the 800-seat Summerland Arena, which previously hosted the Summerland Sting (2001-2009) and Steam (2011-2024).

“We’re working hard to build an organization that aligns with the values of our small town and provides opportunity for youth through junior hockey,” said Summerland Junior Hockey Society chairperson Terry Rolston.

The club has also announced that its inaugural spring camp will be held in Summerland from May 1-3. The cost to participate is $250.