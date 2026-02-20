Castlegar News

Recent snow has created possible complications for backcountry recreation

Backcountry variability

Photo: 'Keith,' Avalanche Canada Heavy load triggered wind slab in the Selkirk Mountains north of Castlegar.

A dump of snow over the last four days has created some variability in the snow conditions in the backcountry across the West Kootenay, according to Avalanche Canada (AC).

There is variability in conditions throughout the region, the national forecaster stated on Friday, so it pays to have a cautious approach as recent storm snow continues to settle.

Recent storm snow up to 30 centimetres has added load to a complex upper snowpack, increasing over weak layers in the upper snowpack consisting of surface hoar, crust and facets.

“We are confident that there are persistent slabs in the snowpack, but uncertain about how likely they are to trigger,” Avalanche Canada noted.

Avalanche risk is possible, it warned, with one avalanche reported in the region on Wednesday, a “heavy load triggered wind slab.” Ten people were backcountry skiing north of Castlegar along the Lower Arrow Lakes in the Selkirk Mountains when a size 1.5 wind slab (20 to 35 cm. deep), 50 metres wide that ran 200 m was set off.

One skier was caught but not buried, reported “Keith” on the Avalanche Canada website, as they were able to pull their airbag and stayed on surface. No injuries were sustained.

“There was a report of a size two skier triggered storm slab avalanche running on surface hoar buried in mid-February,” Avalanche Canada stated about the incident. “This was near ridge top at 2,150 m on a northeast aspect.”

Earlier in the week there were several posts describing small to large human-triggered and remotely triggered slab avalanches failing on crusts or surface hoar layers down roughly 30-50 cm.

“Storm slabs in motion may step down to deeper layers resulting in large avalanches,” Avalanche Canada warned. “Be aware of the potential for remote triggering and large avalanches due to buried surface hoar.”

Mountain weather

Friday

Mostly sunny. 15-25 kilometre per hour northwest ridge top wind. Tree line temperature -11 °C.

Saturday

Mostly sunny. 10-25 km/h south ridge top wind. Tree line temperature -8 °C.

Sunday

Mix of sun and clouds. 20-40 km/h south ridge top wind. Tree line temperature -5 °C.