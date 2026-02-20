Castlegar News

Provincial forecast centre shows slight drop in snowpack in West Kootenay

West Kootenay automated snow weather stations measured a slight drop in snow water equivalent up to Feb. 15, according to the B.C. River Forecast Centre, before the latest dump of snow across the region.

On Tuesday, the provincial forecaster noted that the automated snow weather stations (ASWS) in the region were down an average of one per cent — averaging 96 per cent — as generally drier conditions occurred during the second week of February.

That changed later on Tuesday, however, after the centre’s snow conditions commentary was published.

“A colder pattern is expected to settle over (the region) this coming week, bringing a mix of cooler temperatures and increased chances of precipitation, including potential snowfall at lower elevations in some regions,” the forecast read.

Truer words have not been written. Within the last three days there has been 27 centimetres of new snow recorded at Whitewater Mountain Resort south of Nelson — nearly one foot — with six cm. in the last 24 hours.

Despite the slightly lower value in the West Kootenay by the stations, the Redfish Creek ASWS — established in 2001 — was measuring an all-time record high snow water equivalent (SWE) value for Feb. 15 at 136 per cent.

The regional average for the West Kootenay is not as bleak as it seems, however. The Duncan Lake Dam 2 station operated by B.C. Hydro is measuring only eight per cent, pulling down the average significantly. Without the Duncan station, the average SWE for the region is at 111 per cent.

The provincial average across all ASWS sites is 108 per cent of the period-of-record median for Feb. 15, a slight decrease from 111per cent on Feb. 1.

“By Feb. 15, on average, approximately three-quarters of the seasonal snowpack has typically accumulated,” the centre stated.

As of Feb. 15, the lowest ASWS basin averages were observed on Vancouver Island (45 per cent), the South Coast (74 per cent) and the Okanagan (78 per cent). The highest basin averages occur in the Liard (157 per cent), Upper Fraser West (154 per cent), and Stikine (131 per cent) regions.