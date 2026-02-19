Castlegar News

Freshwater fishing licensing system changes to a Fish and Wildlife ID

Fishing changes coming

Photo: Go Fish BC Freshwater fishing licences move to WILD system for 2026-27 season.

The new fishing licence year is just around the corner in the West Kootenay.

As usual, recreational fishing licence pre-sales will be available on March 1 for the upcoming year (2026-27). The official start of the fishing season, and the date when anglers must hold a valid 2026-27 licence, is April 1.

Starting this year, the Ministry of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship has announced that the fishing licensing system will be migrated to the Wildlife Information and Licensing Data system (WILD).

WILD is already in use to manage hunting licenses. This new method automates identity and residency verification, which could reduce administrative workload and wait times.

What you need to do:

If you already have a Fish and Wildlife ID (FWID), you're good to go and ready to purchase a fishing licence when sales open in March;

If you don't have a FWID, register early: Log in to WILD to get a FWID and set up your profile. You can log in using a Basic BCeID (free and quick to obtain online if you don’t already have one) or a BC Services Card for those who live in Canada. People who do not reside in Canada will need to use or create a Basic BCeID to access and obtain a FWID online in WILD.

There is no cost to get a FWID, a BCeID, or B.C. Services Card. There is no increase in fishing licence fees for the upcoming season.

Angler numbers will be retired on March 31. A FWID will be required to purchase a fishing licence going forward.

