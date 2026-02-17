Castlegar News

Playoff place clinched for Rebels in weekend win over Leafs

Rebels split weekend games

Photo: File The Castlegar Rebels clinched a playoff spot on the weekend with a win over the Nelson Leafs.

The playoff push is over as the Castlegar Rebels split their weekend games in two solid efforts at home, clinching a KIJHL playoff spot in the process.

On Saturday night the Rebels let off of the gas slightly and allowed the visiting Kimberley Dynamiters to take over the game despite being tied at one after the first period on Saturday night at the CDCC in front of 350 fans, losing 6-3.

The three-goal second period by the Dynamiters pushed them to victory with Connor Grainger scoring the winner on his fourth goal. Former Rebels goalie Mason Hillier made 21 saves to earn the win, while Luke Davies had two goals (24).

Rylan Davies led the Rebels with two goals (6) while Aidan Hicks added his 12th — all three goals coming on the power play — and Andrik Lygas stopped 20 of 26 shots for Castlegar.

On Friday night at the CDCC, the Rebels faced off against the last-place Leafs and it was no contest as the Rebels came away with an easy 5-1 win in front of 375 fans in Castlegar.

Jac Carli was excellent for the Rebels, losing his shutout bid with just over a minute remaining, surrendering a goal to Jack Day. Joshua Gamble’s 2-0 goal stood as the winner, while Aidan Hicks, Jayden Spence, Julian Knelsen and Markus Thompson each had two assists.

Jacob Armstrong stopped 36 of 41 shots for the Leafs.

The win puts the Rebels firmly in third place in the Neil Murdoch Division with 38 points, eight points ahead of the Spokane Braves with two games in hand. The Rebels have now clinched a playoff spot and will face the Grand Forks Border Bruins in the first round.

Around the Neil Murdoch Division

Saturday

Fernie Ghostriders (5) at Nelson Leafs (1)

Isaac Sommer ‘s fifth goal was the winner, while Leo den Besten made 21 saves. Liam Breakenridge led the Ghostriders with two goals (17) and is on a five-game goal scoring streak with 10 goals. Ryan Williamson scored his 17th goal for Nelson and Jacob Armstrong made 30 saves. Williamson has seven goals in his last eight games.

Beaver Valley Nitehawks (5) at Princeton Posse (3)

Trailing 3-2 into the third period, the Nitehawks scored three times in the third with Johnathan Strecheniuk’s first of the season being the winner. Brady Magarrell had two assists, including on the winner and Landan Uzeloc made 35 saves. Carson Hebert scored his 27th goal, while Justice Loewen had two assists and Gibson Horne made 36 saves. It’s the 30th win for Beaver Valley.

Grand Forks Border Bruins (4) at Spokane Braves (1)

Austin Tellefson’s 29th goal of the season stood as the winner and Thomas Samborski made 23 saves for the Border Bruins. Logan McCabe had two assists for Grand Forks. Cameron Oien scored for the Braves 25 seconds into the third period, while Jaiden Jakubowski made 38 saves.

Friday

Beaver Valley Nitehawks (5) at Merritt Centennials (6)

Leading 6-2 after two periods, the Centennials managed to hang on to their lead despite a three goal third-period by the Nitehawks. Callum MacLean scored twice (14) for Merritt, including the winner, and Travis Langlois and Noah Lawless each had three points, while Sam Saskiw had 21 saves. Brady Walker led the Nitehawks with two goals (19) and Preston Shumate took the loss after allowing six goals on 29 shots in 36:30 of action.