Castlegar News

Community groups, library receive inclusion into draft budget with funding requests

Funding requests go forward

Photo: File Funding requests from the Castlegar and District Heritage Society, the public library and the Castlegar Festival Society will be included in the 2026–2030 financial plan for consideration through the budget process.

Three more funding requests could receive top consideration in the ongoing budget deliberations at the Castlegar city council level.

Funding requests from the Castlegar and District Heritage Society, the public library and the Castlegar Festival Society will be included in the 2026–2030 financial plan for consideration through the budget process.

The Heritage Society is currently rejuvenating their organization and mandate and are requesting $63,046 plus $5,000 one-time funding for refurbishment projects in 2026 — representing a $16,471 or 35 per cent increase on base funding and a $5,000 onetime fund in 2026.

They have not yet been able to elect a new board and establish long term planning but have established an “exciting and aggressive” plan for 2026, said city director of finance and technology, Steffan Klassen, in his report to council.

“Their current request is for only 2026, once they complete long term strategic planning and understand their projected costs, they will approach the city for a three-year funding request,” he said.

Their 2026 funding request will be included in the draft 2026-2030 financial plan for the following reasons:

The increased funds will support the renewal of an important community group that supports downtown revitalization;

Their request is in line with 2025 requests from similar community groups;

They have not received an increase in funding since 2021; and

The request of an additional $16,471 annually can be phased in over three years and the one time $5,000 project amount can both be drawn from the host agreement reserve.

The Castlegar and District Public Library provides an essential service in the community, said Klassen.

The total library funding request is $366,293 — up from $348,850 in 2025 — which represents a $17,443 or five per cent increase on base funding. The library received no increase in 2024 and a three per cent increase in 2025.

The 2026 funding request will be included in the draft financial plan and be funded from taxation, said Klassen, adding that the library budget has additional five per cent increases for 2027 and 2028.

The Festival Society hosts Sunfest, a marquee annual event for Castlegar, said Klassen, and they requested $30,000, a $12,000 or 67 per cent increase on base funding.

“Increased costs and reductions in corporate sponsorship have left the society unable to cover the essential costs required to deliver a safe, well-organized, and high-quality event,” he noted.

However, only $24,000 of the $30,000 requested for 2026 will be included in the draft financial plan. The $6,000 one time increase in 2026 is to be funded from the host agreement reserve.

Awarding $24,000 would bring the amount more inline with the increases received by other community groups, said Klassen. He recommended that the Festival Society present again during 2027 budget deliberations for future financial requests.