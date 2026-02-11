Castlegar News

West Kootenay volunteer driver program reaches out for advocate in securing secure funding

Looking for advocates

Photo: File A volunteer driver program that delivers rides to medical appointments across the region asked Castlegar city council to help with advocacy to secure stable funding for the program.

A West Kootenay volunteer driver program is a victim of its own success and is now turning to the community for help.

The Castlegar Community Services Society’s West Kootenay Volunteer Driver Program is looking for an advocate to help the program match its funding budget to the demand it is receiving for door-to-door, volunteer-based transportation for seniors to medical appointments throughout the region.

Although no funding amount was requested when representatives from the society appeared before Castlegar city council on Feb. 2, they did ask for help in securing stable funding for the program.

There is not a program out there that provides the same types of rides that the program delivers for seniors across the region, said the society’s Reidun Rosi in her presentation to council. But the demand is growing beyond the program’s ability to deliver, she said, with rides provided per year jumping from 766 in 2022-23 to 1,887 in 2024-25, with a projection of 2,600 rides this year — a 27 per cent increase.

Up until September of last year, the service was able to meet ride demand successfully, she said, but that changed as demand now outstrips its funding.

“As a result, (we) are now only providing medical transportation needs as transportation demand has significantly increased,” she said, referring to the “social wellness” rides the service used to deliver. “And some regular clients have been informed that ongoing (medical) rides cannot be guaranteed.”

Finding drivers and raising awareness is not the issue, said Rosi, with a roster of over 30 drivers and as many as 250 rides delivered per month.

“We just don’t have the budget to pay because we do reimburse volunteers for their mileage,” she said. “That means appointments are missed, health outcomes worsen, isolation increases and pressure shifts to emergency services.”

The program is supported by client fees, through the United Way, Interior Health, a Columbia Basin Trust grant, a regional district ReDi grant and a gaming grant. But those are primarily one-time sources with no guaranteed ongoing funds, said Rosi.

“So the challenge is not awareness or volunteer recruitment, the challenge is sustainable, predictable support for an essential service in the community,” she said.

With a current patchwork pot of funding around $140,000, the society could elevate the service with around $110,000 more, said Rosi, and fill those gaps in service to people who might not have a choice, or can afford the alternatives. A Nelson to Trail round trip with a society volunteer driver would cost $87. A shuttle is $150 and a taxi is $400.

Currently, the society is collaborating with the West Kootenay Boundary Regional Volunteer Driver Network, but it does not replace the need for stable local and municipal support in each community, Rosi explained.

Mayor Maria McFaddin said it was “interesting that no ongoing funding agreement with IH” was in place. She pointed to HealthLinks for West Kootenay Transit — a bus running between Nelson and Trail — that has a three-year agreement where IH guarantees annual funding for that time period.

“And knowing this is such a vital part of the health care system, I think this is something we should be advocating for, some kind of agreement that at least you know of steady funding,” she said.

“We all know we are not funded to be in health care … but we can do our best to advocate for those spaces and recognize that IH, in those decisions that they are making, to create funding streams to go along with those decisions.”

Get with the program

The West Kootenay Volunteer Driver Program ensures access to medical care across the region.

It provides a door-to-door, volunteer-based transportation to medical appointments, supporting one-time and ongoing treatments. Clients often work with consistent drivers, building trust.

The rides are for “physically independent individuals” — they need to be able to get into a vehicle unassisted — that have limited transportation options, and some have low income.

“So, for many people, this program is the only way to access medical appointments and care across the region,” said Rosi.

The scope of the program reflects both geography and a lack of alternatives.

The downstream effects of these seniors not getting those appointments met is it impacts everybody, said the society’s Sandy McCreight.

“When they are receiving these medical appointments and things are going smoothly and consistently, that keeps them out of the system and it keeps them in their homes longer, and that’s the best solution for everybody,” she said.

The service has operated for 20 years during the day, from Monday to Friday, as a volunteer transportation service for those living in the West Kootenay area who are unable to access public or private transportation.

Transportation can be for a variety of medical, social or recreational purposes, with no referral needed. Volunteer drivers are reimbursed at a fixed rate to cover gas and other travel costs.

The regional scope of program serves Castlegar, Trail, Nelson, Rossland, Slocan Valley communities, Nakusp and the surrounding rural areas. Rides can go as far as Kelowna, Vernon or Revelstoke.