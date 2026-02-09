RCMP investigate theft of fuel after gas tank drilled out
Thief drills out gas tank
Police are playing the name game in a theft where a person drilled a hole in the gas tank of a parked vehicle in mid-January in Castlegar and stole the vehicle's fuel.
A person driving a grey 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe — with multi-spoked rims — parked their vehicle next to a pickup truck in the 4600 block of Minto Road on the morning (5 a.m.) of Jan. 15.
The suspect got out next to the unoccupied pickup truck, drilled the gas tank of the pickup truck and stole the vehicle’s fuel, said RCMP media relations officer Kai Boodram in a statement.
“If you know this person, please call police — they are a suspect in an ongoing investigation,” said Boodram, noting an image of the suspect and vehicle was released by police.
However, it was not until Wednesday, Jan. 28 that Castlegar RCMP officers were called to respond to Minto Road for the delayed theft report.
- Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Castlegar RCMP detachment at 250-365-7721.
More Castlegar News
- B.C. wants defence bank BC - 12:36 pm
- UBCO clinch playoffsSports - 12:21 pm
- Top road trip spots in BCSponsored Content - 12:01 pm
- Truck flees, crashesKelowna - 11:55 am
- Rookie goalie shinesVernon - 11:52 am
0 bedrooms 1 baths
$358,000
more details
West Kootenay BC SPCA Featured Pet
Cosmo West Kootenay BC SPCA >