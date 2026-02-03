Castlegar News

Taxation requisition for Castlegar projected at 12.5 per cent increase

Tax pull could rise 12.5%

Photo: File Castlegar residents could see a 12.5 per cent increase to regional district tax requisitions in 2026.

The third highest taxation requisition from regional district member areas and municipalities will come from Castlegar as city residents could be looking at a 12.5 per cent rise in 2026.

Late last week, the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) board of directors saw the average projected tax increase for 11 electoral areas and nine municipalities come in at 8.7 per cent. But the requisition for Castlegar residents will be much higher, with the RDCK projecting to ask for 12.5 per cent more in taxation from the Sunflower city.

It’s actually an 13.6 per cent increase from what the RDCK asked for in 2025 ($3.9 million) with assessments in 2026 coming in 2.87 per cent higher in the city, for a total of $318.1 million, the second highest in the regional district.

Just outside of Castlegar in the electoral areas, area I will be subject to a 6.2 per cent projected taxation increase for its services, while area J on the other side of Castlegar will have to endure a 7.6 per cent rise.

Out of the 20 areas and municipalities, area E could pay the third-lowest taxation increase, with only the village of Slocan residents paying less of a projected increase at 1.8 per cent. Just to the north in the Slocan Valley, residents of the nation’s second-smallest municipality in Silverton will see the highest increase on projected taxation at 15.1 per cent.