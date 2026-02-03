Castlegar News

Record of snow water equivalent in region dips slightly: B.C. River Forecast Centre

Snow water drops slightly

Photo: File Snow-water-equivalent data for the West Kootenay shows a slight dip as of Feb. 2 to 100 per cent of previous, down from 103 per cent.

A strong high-pressure ridge persisted over the West Kootenay for nearly two weeks in late January, resulting in very dry conditions and little to no snow accumulation, dropping the snow water equivalent rate for the region by three per cent.

According to the B.C. River Forecast Centre's bi-weekly commentary of snow conditions — based on the readings from the seven B.C. automated snow weather stations (ASWS) — the snow water equivalent average for the region is 100 per cent of normal, down 103 per cent at the last reading on Jan. 22.

“Warmer-than-normal temperatures during this period led to snowmelt at some lower-elevation automated snow weather stations,” noted the B.C. River Forecast Centre, which collects, interprets and publishes the data.

Another atmospheric river is forecast to impact the B.C. coast this upcoming weekend, and — although centre predicted relatively dry conditions with minimal snow accumulation over the next week — the Environment Canada local weather forecast shows a steady influx of sleet beginning Saturday.

The West Kootenay ASWS values — expressed as a percent of the long-term median for each station’s entire period of record — are not the official snow basin indices.

Some stations sit at record snow levels, such as Redfish Creek, which is recording 140 per cent, an all-time record high snow-water-equivalent (SWE) value for Feb. 1. However, the Duncan Lake Dam 2 station operated by B.C. Hydro for the last six years is at three per cent of the SWE value for Feb. 1.

The provincial average across all ASWS sites is 111 per cent of the period-of-record median for Feb. 1, decreasing from 127 per cent on Jan. 15. By Feb. 1, on average, approximately two-thirds of the seasonal snowpack has typically accumulated.

“All regions in the province declined relative to percent of long-term median since Jan. 15,” the centre report noted.