Castlegar club drops two road games in third period after strong starts

3rd period fizzle for Rebels

Photo: File The Castlegar Rebels dropped both of their road games on the weekend.

The Rebels let a two-goal second period lead go on Saturday in Kimberley and ended up closing out their two-game weekend KIJHL road trip with their second loss.

On Saturday against the Kimberley Dynamiters in front of 880 fans at the Kimberley Civic Centre, the Rebels managed to erase a 1-0 deficit from the first period and go up 3-1 heading into the third period on even strength goals from Josh Gamble, Adam Valach and Casin Ward.

The game only saw three minor penalties called — the Rebels took one penalty — with both teams successful in killing off the man advantage.

Rebels’ netminder Andrik Lygas made 32 saves.

The Rebels were outshot 29-36 in the game, with the loss dropping their record to one game below .500 at 15-16-4, but remained in third place and in a playoff position in the Neil Murdoch Division.

The Dynamiters got the winner from Brayden Schwartz (24) with two minutes remaining. The Dynamiters are now 6-6 when trailing after two periods.

Adam Kisilevich earned the win with 26 saves and stopped all eight shots he faced in the third, while Schwartz led with two goals. Connor Grainger also had two assists.

On Friday night against the Fernie Ghostriders, the Rebels again let the game get away in the third period after heading into the final frame tied at four, dropping the game 7-4.

A three-goal third period lifted the Ghostriders to victory, led by Liam Breakenridge who netted a hat-trick (13) for the second straight game. He also added an assist. Kael Svenson earned the win saving the nine shots he faced in 26:40 of action after Leo den Besten allowed six goals on 10 shots.

Jordan Brunham led the Rebels with two goals (5) and Jac Carli made 38 saves.