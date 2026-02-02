Castlegar News

RDCK’s draft financial plan shows 8.7 per cent average taxation increase

Photo: File

Inflation be damned, it’s full speed ahead for the proposed regional district budget for central Kootenay residents and an average taxation increase in the realm of 8.7 per cent is being touted.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay’s special budget meeting on Jan. 23 reviewed and revealed the latest ask in the offing for central residents — including the cities of Nelson and Castlegar — and the overall figure was given, despite each of the 11 electoral areas and nine municipalities facing a different increase.

The primary driver of the overall average increase is a $4 million increase in contribution to reserves to fund near term capital asset projects, said RDCK chief financial officer Yev Malloff.

Reducing taxation does come with a cost, said area A director Garry Jackman, with a one per cent decrease meaning $1.4 million having to be trimmed off the budget.

“And the only place we can achieve that without cancelling some of these services, wipe off the map entirely … would be between recreation, waste management and emergency services,” he said. “We see where people don't want to buy a new fire truck, (but if we don’t) and they lose their certification, your insurance could double. So you might think we can try and save some money for you, but you will pay more.”

If the regional district tried to squeeze the budget for major capital work for a couple more years, there would be risk, he continued.

“We're dealing with ministries, changing federal and provincial laws, things beyond our control, which can have big cost implications,” he said.

If the cost for services was not increased at all this year, Jackman said, it would only be a one quarter of a per cent reduction in taxation.

“(I)f you think we can just shave a few per cent, run in the fall for this position and try and work with staff and run these services against the face of reality, because we're not going to knock 22 per cent off,” he said. “I don't see any of these services where we're just going to say let's not do this without taking a serious risk on the downstream council.”

The total tax requisitions for 2026 are currently projected at $49.9 million. That's in line with the $49.8 million that the RDCK projected for 2026 in last year's financial plan.

The consumer price index is projected to increase on staff salaries and director stipends by 2.5 per cent with the union collective agreement.

According to the 2026 tax requisition share by segment, the largest share goes to recreation facilities and community services (around 40 per cent), with fire emergency management, about 22 per cent, resource recovery 13 per cent and transit six per cent.

Further changes to the financial plan are expected as there are ongoing budget reviews and discussions with directors, staff and at the committee level, as well as public engagement budget meetings throughout the region.

The budget process will conclude at the March 19 open board meeting where directors will have a final opportunity to discuss, modify and consider adoption of the budget.

Click here to view the draft 2026-2030 financial plan.