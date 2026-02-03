Castlegar News

Area H prepares to take creation of dangerous dog bylaw to a vote

Dangerous dog bylaw

Photo: UnSplash Stock photo of an aggressive dog.

The question will be asked in the next general polling day about if and how the regional district should handle a service to handle dangerous dogs in the Slocan Valley.

After passing third reading of the dangerous and aggressive dog regulatory bylaw — on Jan. 22 at the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) board meeting — electoral area H (Slocan Valley) was the only area which decided to move forward and seek voter assent for the service bylaw.

Electoral areas A, B and C would like further analysis prior to moving forward with service establishment,

The bylaw is expected to provide a regulatory framework for contracted RDCK dog control officers and the RCMP to address aggressive dog incidents in electoral area H.

The RDCK is required to establish a dog control service if there is an intention to request assistance from the RCMP with the surrender of dogs.

The regional district did not have previous a regulatory framework for determining how to deal with aggressive or dangerous dogs.

“While instances of dangerous or aggressive dog behaviours in the community are not common, the regional district is not currently prepared to address them in a meaningful way,” said RDCK research analyst Tom Dool in his report to the board.

The Local Government Act (LGA) allows that the regional district may, by bylaw:

regulate the keeping of dogs;

require that a class of dog be muzzled in public; or

on leash or under control of a competent person while in a public place.

The regional district may, by bylaw, provide for the seizure, impounding and detention of unlicensed dogs, as well as animals considered unlawfully at large. The service allows the regional district to:

establish, maintain and operate facilities as pounds;

regulate and establish the fines and fees, including damages for trespassing on private property, to be levied and collected by pound keepers; and

provide for the sale or destruction of animals impounded if the fines, fees and other charges are not paid within a reasonable time.

Once the bylaw is passed the regional district can designate a person as an animal control officer — as defined in Community Charter — in relation to dangerous dogs.

The bylaw and supporting information will now be sent to the local government inspector for statutory approval, which typically takes six-to-eight weeks. This could potentially allow for a general polling day as early as May 2026.

The proposed ballot question

Before the bylaw can be officially established, in accordance with the Local Government Act, the regional district must seek approval by assent of the electors either by participating area or by service area, using the alternative approval process.

The proposed question would be:

Electoral Area H Dangerous and Aggressive Dog Control Service Establishment Bylaw No. 3066, 2025 will allow the Regional District to establish a service for the regulation of Dangerous and Aggressive Dogs in Electoral Area H and to establish a maximum annual allowable requisition not to exceed the greater of $ 109,741 or the amount resulting from a rate of $0.077/$1,000 applied to the actual net taxable value of land and improvements in the service area.

Are you in favour of the regional district adopting electoral area H Dangerous and Aggressive Dog Control Service Establishment Bylaw No. 3066, 2025?