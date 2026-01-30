Castlegar News

Highway 3 reduced to one lane; falling rock, ice cause travel advisory

Photo: DriveBC website screenshot A vehicle incident has closed Highway 3 (Kootenay Pass) down to one lane.

The snow and precipitation on the Kootenay Pass have caused the closure of Highway 3 down to one lane, the province’s official traveller information system is reporting.

DriveBC has issued a major incident alert for the area eight kilometres east of Kootenay Pass on Highway 3 — up to eight kilometres west of Creston — in order to recover a vehicle that went off the road due to road conditions.

The highway is closed down to single lane, alternating traffic and people driving on that stretch of road can expect delays until the vehicle is removed.

Also in that area, DriveBC has issued the caution for people to watch out for falling rock — on Highway 3 one km west of Kootenay Pass — as well as falling ice as the air temperature warms and more snow and sleet continue to fall on the pass.

Other areas of West Kootenay highways are affected by the advisory, with falling rock, ice and debris on Highway 6 — between Summit Lake Provincial Park and Springer Creek Road — possible for a span of over 60 kilometres.

Heading north on Highway 6 to Revelstoke, the Upper Arrow Lake ferry will be out of service for the weekend — starting tonight at 9 p.m. and lasting until Monday morning at 5 a.m. — with the last sailing from Galena Bay at 8:30 p.m.