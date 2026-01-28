Castlegar News

City report on managing, mitigating unhoused encampments finds no solutions

Report on encampments

Photo: File A new report on unhoused encampments in Castlegar found the city is legally doing all it can to mitigate their effect on the neighbourhoods surrounding them.

The issue of unhoused encampments throughout Castlegar is one which is here to stay, and it is up to elected officials to choose to throw more money at it to mitigate the problem, but they won’t be able to make it go away, a new report has found.

The report, Encampment Response Options, was researched and compiled by city staff, and delivered on Jan. 12 to city council to provide an overview of local government options as it related to inadequate sheltering options within the community.

The need to explain the city’s role in managing the encampments arose after numerous letters were received from Castlegar residents over the last several years in relation to concerns over public safety and the increased visibility of informal encampments in the city.

Common concerns raised included unsightliness of encampments and the potential for nuisance related to waste disposal and pest control, public safety concerns related to unattended fires, substance use, potential for overdose and the potential for criminal activity and violent behaviour.

In response to the most recent wave of concerns expressed, city staff visited each of the known (seven) encampment sites in November 2025 to assess levels of use, and to determine options for support in collaboration with community partners.

In her four-page report, city director of community safety and development, Meeri Durand, said what the city is currently doing is about all the city can do in response to the issue.

“As you may know, at a legislative level and at a human rights level the city is quite restricted in our response when it comes to those that lack adequate shelter options,” she told council. “We are not able to re-locate or evict residents of those encampments.”

There are six known encampment sites within the city that have been used by residents unable to access other forms of shelter. At the time of investigation, two sites were being occupied for overnight use, and one site was being used during the day, said Durand. The remaining sites were unoccupied but are known to serve as a place for sheltering.

In all, there are an estimated 27 residents without adequate sheltering options in the city, a number that fluctuates depending on the time of year and with individuals who may be in the community only for a short duration as they seek access to required services available in the communities of Nelson and Trail, Durand explained.

“However, the city has used a variety of tools over the last several years to provide support to both residents of those encampments and approximate properties,” she said.

As encampments are a direct result of inadequate and inaccessible housing options, a housing first approach is paramount to local government response, Durand said in her report.

“The most important action that the city can take is continued advocacy for the provision of the non-market and supportive housing and rent assistance that would keep people in housing or enable rapid re-housing of those at risk,” she said. “Emergency shelter beds do not provide the necessary day-to-day housing stability required to support wellness.”

She added that the city is unable to, and not responsible for, responding to potential incidents of a criminal or violent nature, as this falls under the role and responsibility of law enforcement and the RCMP.

And with the city including budgeting for encampment cleanups and agreeing to provide continued funding for Castlegar outreach, the city is doing all it legally can to mitigate the effect of the encampments on nearby neighbourhoods, said Durand.

“So, generally speaking, council is following best practices used elsewhere in other municipalities and communities across the province,” she said.

Encampments are survival spaces when better options are not available, said Coun. Cherryl MacLeod.

“From what I know about the clientele in some those camps, it’s not that there aren’t spaces available, it’s just that they are spaces that they are not willing to participate in,” she said. “That is an interesting line, in my mind, because that puts the onus back on us because it makes it sound like we are not providing them with a place."

“It’s not that spaces aren’t available, it is the appropriateness of that space for the individual’s needs,” said Durand.

In the Kootenay region it is that supportive housing component that is lacking.

“Many individuals that struggle with housing stability in our community are struggling either because they don’t have sufficient income — and that’s a truth as well — because most people on social assistance make one third of the income to meet average rental prices,” she said. “But it is also the complexity of their needs and whether they have the supports to stay in that housing that was made available.”

The city is in a tough place right now, said Coun. Sue Heaton-Sherstobitoff.

“It’s hard, because in reality it is a provincial and federal issue, it’s not a municipal one, but it is becoming more and more like it is being downloaded onto cities,” she said. “And, as a community, we have been doing lots for people. And I agree, some people won’t stay in a shelter. They just don’t feel safe in a shelter.”

Mayor Maria McFaddin urged the community that if the legal constraints the city is under does not sit well with them, they need to petition other levels of government that there are policy changes that have to be looked at.

“I think we do have to stay the course. I think it is a very slippery slope if we do try and take on responsibilities that aren’t ours,” she said.

The report was accepted for consideration — and awaits final adoption on Feb. 2 — pending any forthcoming further direction to be considered through the budget process.

Taking action

Actions that the city has taken, and continues to support, include:

Periodic clean up of known encampment sites where encampment residents have been pre-informed and provided adequate time to remove and store personal belongings. This increases community safety and reduces pest infestations;

Provision of water and education to encourage safe campfire practices to better support encampment resident and proximate resident safety;

Provision of support and assistance to community partners delivering outreach and drop-in services;

Issuance of a temporary use permit for the city’s current 10-bed emergency shelter at 1660 Columbia Ave.; and

Issuance of a temporary use permit for the opening of a 20-bed emergency shelter at 2245 Sixth Ave. in 2025 which is under active renovation.

— Source: City of Castlegar agenda, Jan. 12

Legal context

Encampments are survival spaces when better options are not available, as we all need a place to put our bodies.

The causation of homelessness is complex but essentially is a result of not enough income to pay rent, landlord conflict, or unsafe or unsuitable housing alternatives.

Emergency shelter spaces are often at capacity, and for some residents with complex mental health, substance use disorder, or pets, may not be accessible.

The legal context for encampments falls under Canada’s obligations to the right to housing under various international treaties, the National Right to Housing Act, and the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

There is significant case law across Canada that prohibits the closure or relocation of encampments where viable alternatives for shelter do not exist.

Forced eviction or removal of belongings have been found to be unlawful unless a suitable alternative has been agreed upon by those relocating, or in circumstances in which a location has been deemed unsafe.

Encampment closure and relocation can only be pursued within the limited authority of where there is demonstrated safety risk to encampment residents.

— Source: Encampment Response Options report

Service provision

There are currently no consistent revenue tools available to local governments in support of providing social services or to provide long-term housing solutions for those with unmet need.

The Castlegar Integrated Services Collaborative (CISC) is a community-driven group formed in 2019 by the city to unite local service providers, leaders, and residents in supporting vulnerable populations, specifically those with inadequate sheltering options.

Initiatives that have been supported by CISC include: