De-construction of Eremenko Building begins this week in downtown

Photo: File, Google street view

The 78-year-old Eremenko Building in downtown Castlegar is now poised to be demolished after the building has been cleared of hazardous materials, according to the city.

The demolition phase begun for the Eremenko Building — located at 310 Columbia Avenue and 1224 3rd Street — after “successful completion of hazardous materials abatement,” noted a statement from the City of Castlegar Monday morning.

The contractor is scheduled to begin demolition this week. The work marks an important milestone in preparing the site for future residential and mixed-use development that supports long-term downtown revitalization, said Castlegar Mayor Maria McFaddin.

“We appreciate the community’s patience as this project moves forward, and we want to remind everyone that businesses in the area remain open and accessible during demolition,” she said. “Our downtown is an important part of our community, and this work helps prepare the site for future opportunities that support long-term development.”

The Eremenko Building was originally constructed in 1948, with an addition completed in 1968. The city purchased the property in 2021 to prepare it for redevelopment in alignment with the city’s Downtown Area Plan.

The work of taking down the two-storey building — and the site restoration work — will be completed in stages and is expected to take approximately four to six weeks, subject to weather and site conditions.

The first stage includes demolition of the building structure, moving onto cleanup and removal of the demolition debris, then the final excavation and removal of the building foundation.

The fourth stage involves site cleanup and restoration, bringing the property to the street level and covering it with gravel to prepare the site for future use.

There are some temporary traffic and pedestrian changes in place during demolition, including Third Street (1200 block) which will see one-way traffic in effect and the eastbound lane will be closed. Parking, however, will not be impacted on Third Street.

On Columbia Avenue, the sidewalk on the west side of the street — across from Pharmasave — will be closed, with pedestrian detours clearly marked.

“There will be full access to all businesses in and around the site, and impacts are expected to be minor and temporary,” noted the statement from the city.

The demolition area will be fully fenced.

“The city and contractor are asking motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists to follow posted signage and detours and to use caution while travelling through the area,” said the city in a statement.