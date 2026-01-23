Castlegar News

Man sets fire to fuel can, throws Molotov cocktail through house window

Fire bombing incident

Photo: File RCMP and Castlegar Fire Department firefighters responded to a fire bombing incident in the city on Thursday afternoon.

A fire-bombing incident occurred in Castlegar on Thursday afternoon when an unknown man allegedly set fire to a red fuel can on the front porch of a city residence and threw a Molotov cocktail through the front window of the home, RCMP are reporting.

On Thursday, shortly before 1 p.m., Castlegar RCMP responded to a residential fire in the 1200 block of First Avenue in Castlegar where the homeowner was attempting to extinguish the flames, while another resident called 9-1-1.

The Castlegar Fire Department responded and were able to contain the fire to one room of the residence, said Castlegar RCMP media relations officer Const. Kai Boodram.

“Castlegar RCMP is requesting residents in the 1200 block of First Avenue to review their surveillance cameras for any images of two suspicious men between the hours of 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m.,” Boodram said in a statement.

The men were described as wearing charcoal grey or black hooded sweatshirt, dark trousers, dark gloves and black face coverings.

Police are also requesting people who travelled northbound on Columbia Avenue between the hours of 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday to check their dashcams for images of a vehicle of interest. The vehicle is described as white in colour with tinted front windows, and is an SUV or longer type sedan.

Police did not say if the incident was in connection to any other crime in the city.