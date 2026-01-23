Castlegar News

Castlegar fire department dealing with rising volume of medical calls

Medical calls for FD rise

Photo: File Medical response calls that the Castlegar Fire Department attended in 2025 were up compared to 2024.

Over 40 per cent of the calls the Castlegar Fire Department attended in 2025 had to do with medical calls, a year-end report from the department revealed.

Of the 1,027 calls the department — which consists of a fire chief, two deputy fire chiefs and two companies of paid-on-call officers and firefighters — fielded in 2025, 352 were through rescue (BCAS Assist) calls supporting ambulance service. That amount accounted for 37.49 per cent of the department’s calls for service.

As well, the department attended 41 calls during the year as first responder medical, around four per cent of its call volume.

Fire chief Nick Ahlefeld said the department also dealt with 134 complaints — primarily burning complaints — 139 standby calls and false alarm calls totalling nearly 100 (95).

“So, approximately 70 per cent of our calls are those areas,” he told Castlegar city council on Jan. 12. “And the majority of our calls are medical calls."

BCAS assist calls were up in 2025 compared to the previous year, when 231 total calls were attended — a rise of 34 per cent. However, first responder calls dropped from 76 in 2024 to 41 last year.

Complaints were also on the rise in 2025, where the department had to manage 66 in 2024, and had to contend with just over twice as many in 2025 at 134.

As for actual fire calls for 2025, the department dealt with 52 calls, 43 motor vehicle accident and incident calls, and 23 hazardous materials calls. Not only did the department have to deal with fewer fires in 2025, the fire damage dollar loss of the 52 it attended was nearly half of what occurred in 2024, with $867,800 in damage last year, compared to $1.5 million in 2024 for 62 fires.

The department also handled 24 emergency management and climate readiness calls (related to wildfire).

Total calls for 2025 were up 17 per cent over 2024, where 876 total calls occurred.