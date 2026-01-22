Castlegar News

Referendum on arena service funding will likely take place in October: councillor

Arena vote could be in Oct.

Photo: File The referendum on the service bylaw for the second sheet of ice in Castlegar will likely come in October during the municipal election.

Although Castlegar’s recreation commission is in the planning stages for a second sheet of ice in Castlegar the final funding formula for the facility is still a pending decision.

The new arena — which would potentially include a walking track — will have to secure the approval of Castlegar and regional district electoral area J residents to create the new service bylaw to fund the operation.

In fall, the Regional District of Central Kootenay board approved proposed amendments to service bylaws — and development of a new service establishment bylaw and a loan authorization bylaw — that would fund the construction and asset renewal of a secondary indoor arena and walking track.

The new service bylaw would include residents of the City of Castlegar and electoral area J, while ongoing operations and maintenance would continue under the current service bylaw, which includes Castlegar, area J and area I residents.

The new service bylaw can only move forward if it’s approved by voters through a referendum, said Castlegar Coun. Brian Bogle, who also sits on the Castlegar and District Recreation Commission.

“Plans are in place and, hopefully, we will be ready to take that to referendum in the October election cycle,” he said of the municipal election slated for later this year.

That move would save around $40,000 by combining it in with the regular election as opposed to holding it separately, he told Castlegar city council on Jan. 12.

There are some numbers left to crunch before the vote happens. Late last year the regional district approved $280,000 to hire a design firm to develop the arena plan, money that will be folded into the project budget if the referendum on the arena passes.

The company HCMA has been hired to develop the concept design and assist with a $7-million grant application through the Strategic Priorities Fund, as well as to trim the expected $24 million construction cost to $15 million to fall within the amount the RDCK has outlined for the project.