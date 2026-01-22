Castlegar News

New furniture manufacturing business looks to re-locate to Castlegar

TUP issued for new business

Photo: Castlegar agenda screenshot The proposed furniture manufacturing business, Kootenay Beds, would occupy the former building supply site on Sixth Avenue.

A former building supply site in Castlegar could be the future site of a growing furniture manufacturing company now based in the Slocan Valley.

Castlegar city council endorsed a temporary use permit to allow industrial-light activity at 2240 Sixth Ave. for furniture manufacturing by New Denver’s Kootenay Beds for a three-year term.

The temporary use permit (TUP) allows non-permitted uses on a trial basis before permanent approval through zoning amendment is considered, said Castlegar city planner Sarah Martin during a Jan. 12 city council meeting.

“Staff consider small scale, craftsman and artisanal type of manufacturing, processing and production within a building be compatible with these (Official Community Plan) goals,” she said.

Any concerns raised internally at the city will be addressed through a building permit process. The issuance of the permit for Kootenay Beds is contingent upon submission of a complete building permit application for tenant improvements, she added.

“This condition provides some certainty to the applicant while ensuring that the proposed use can be safely accommodated within the existing multi-tenant building in compliance with B.C. Building Code requirements,” Martin said in her report to council on Jan. 12.

The property is on the west side of Sixth Avenue with direct access from the street. It is bordered by residential lots to the south and west, situated opposite the new shelter site and adjacent to mixed-use commercial and warehouse developments. Previously occupied by Arrow Building Supplies, the building now accommodates a newspaper and package delivery service.

The proposed lease area includes the older section of the building and would house an office, woodworking shop, finishing area and lumber storage. It wouldn’t be a major inconvenience to the neighbourhood, said Coun. Brian Bogle.

“It would be a great addition to the business community, and it’s not like it is going to be operating 24-hours per day. I wouldn’t expect there to be much noise after 5 p.m.,” he said.

There are many reasons to support the company, said Mayor Maria McFaddin, including its efforts to expand from two to possibly eight employees.

"The more we can do to support local businesses to expand, and to re-locate to central Kootenay to expand out of, I am totally in support,” she said.

Kootenay Beds, currently based in New Denver, outgrew its existing location and the owners have already moved to the area and are securing a suitable site.

While a small showroom may be added in the future, the business primarily operates through online sales.

The city will now notify property owners and tenants within 100 metres of the subject property in accordance with the city’s development approval procedures and fees bylaw.