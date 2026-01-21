Castlegar News

Public meeting planned to discuss zoning bylaw in Christina Lake

Christina Lake bylaw review

Photo: File Tonight is an in-person meeting at Christina Lake Community Hall — 5:30 p.m., presentation at 6 p.m., question-and-answer to follow — to open up the discussion to the community over the bylaw.

It’s time to rewrite the script of the regional district’s electoral area C (Christina Lake) as the RDKB looks to align the draft zoning bylaw for the recently updated Official Community Plan for the area.

“Along with translating the policy in the OCP into regulations, this project will also involve updating the zoning bylaw to make it easier to interpret and enforce,” the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary (RDKB) said in a statement.

On April 10, 2024, the RDKB adopted the OCP for the area, replacing the previous OCP that had originally been adopted in 2007. The OCP is a guiding document to the RDKB, and includes policies, objectives and principles to direct and inform planning and land use decisions.

A zoning bylaw is one of the ways to put into action the direction of the OCP.

The scope of the zoning bylaw is limited to:

Implementing the policy directives in the OCP that are related to zoning regulations; and

Updating any zoning regulations that are inconsistent with current legislation or case law.

The process will also address key issues (emerging topics) and update the bylaw to simplify, clarify and improve the document.

The in-person meeting tonight is followed by a virtual meeting on Thursday via Teams (presentation at 7 p.m. with a question-and-answer to follow).

The initial draft of the electoral area C zoning bylaw is available online, has been modified based on feedback and a revised draft will be presented at the public meetings.