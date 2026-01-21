Castlegar News

Commercial buy-in to regional organics program comes with regulation

Organics program in RDCK

Photo: Wikimedia, Creative Commons The regional district will be requiring commercial operations in the region to begin separating organic waste from landfill waste later this year.

You’ve got to keep ‘em separated when it comes to compostable organic waste versus landfilled waste at Regional District of Central Kootenay landfills.

Commercial, non-residential waste from grocery stores, busy restaurants and commercial food manufacturers — in the communities of Creston, Castlegar, Salmo, and Nelson — will eventually be required to separate compostable organic waste from landfilled waste.

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) will soon be regulating the disposal of organic waste for the industrial, commercial and institutional (IC&I) sector, with a nine-month implementation window in 2026 to allow ample time for the change.

A regional district press release noted that up to 3,900 tonnes of compostable organic waste could be kept out of regional landfills annually if the IC&I sector fully participates in organics diversion.

As a result, the RDCK wanted to encourage organic waste diversion by offering rebates and reduced tipping fees, said RDCK board chair Aimee Watson in a statement on Tuesday.

“(S)o in combination with that, we recognize that regulation is the most effective tool the regional district has at getting the levels of participation needed to meet our waste diversion goals,” she said.

The IC&I sector is responsible for an estimated 45 per cent of landfilled waste in the regional district. Of this material, 35 per cent is estimated to be compostable organics, making it the RDCK’s largest single-stream waste diversion potential.

Making it work

Whenever possible, food and beverage related operations in the affected communities will be contacted by email and direct mail, with additional advertisements in the local newspapers and on social media throughout 2026 to build awareness of these changes.

Information events held in conjunction with stakeholder groups will be held in the early spring and summer.

The new regulation was included in the Resource Recovery Facilities Regulatory Bylaw update for 2026, as approved by the RDCK board of directors.

Affected businesses and institutions will have the majority of 2026 to make the necessary changes to their operations. By September 2026, the RDCK will begin issuing warnings before applying the variable tipping fee if loads contain more than 10 per cent organic waste. Selective enforcement may begin earlier targeting larger potential generators, such as grocery stores.

To further support the IC&I sector in making changes to their waste management systems, the RDCK is offering a limited number of $400 rebates for businesses for the purchase of materials and supplies related to organics recycling.

Black gold

Now that the regional district has commercial composting facilities to process organic waste and turn it into compost, encouraging the largest generators of organic waste to participate will really boost the program, said Watson.

“We are making good quality compost from it, which helps with food production, the circular economy, and most importantly, composting organics into soil is an incredible carbon capture tool,” said Watson.

“Further, reducing the volume of our landfills enables sustainable operations for future generations while reducing methane emissions that contribute to climate change.”