Castlegar News

Lichen collection for central Selkirk caribou

Liking the lichen

Photo: Wikimedia, Creative Commons Selkirk mountain caribou.

A collection of lichen collection collectors will collect this Friday, Jan. 23 as the Arrow Lakes Caribou Society hosts a lichen collection (10 a.m.-1 p.m.) at Blanket Creek FSR.

The society is looking for volunteers to help with the collection, no RSVP is required. All the lichen collected will support the 2026 breeding season at the Central Selkirk Caribou Maternity Pen, “an important initiative to support the endangered Central Selkirk Caribou herd,” the society explained in a statement.

People are asked to dress appropriately and park at the pullout on Highway 23 just before the Blanket Creek bridge.

“If you have signed up more recently to volunteer with us, there is also the opportunity to get involved through our old growth conservation group (meeting next week), by joining our Western Toad monitoring program in the spring, or by participating in the monthly Turtle Conservation Revelstoke meetings,” the society said in a statement on Tuesday.