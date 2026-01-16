Castlegar News

Report on parking in Castlegar downtown shows ‘oversupply’ of spaces

Photo: File Castlegar's downtown is currently oversupplied with public parking, according to a recent report.

Castlegar’s downtown is oversupplied with public, on-street parking spaces, according to a recent report.

In the Parking Assessment and Regulatory Review — adopted by Castlegar city council on Jan. 12 — an occupancy survey using “ortho-photo” interpretation, street view, and site visits in May, August and November 2025 found overall parking utilization at 41.8 per cent in Castlegar’s downtown.

In trying to achieve a balance between parking supply and parking demand, said city planner Sarah Martin, the goal is to ensure parking is both well used (most spaces are occupied) and readily available (a few spaces are vacant).

Industry best practice targets an 85 per cent utilization rate, she explained, with levels at and below 70 per cent indicating oversupply and present an opportunity to repurpose land in alignment with community goals.

“The assessment and subsequent inventory indicate that currently, both the downtown and uptown areas are oversupplied with parking,” Martin said.

Current inventory analysis confirms that additional off-street public parking is unnecessary at this time, she added.

Castlegar’s downtown currently has a total of 1,444 parking spaces with utilization at 41.8 per cent. Of these, 767 spaces (53 per cent) are public, and 677 spaces (46.9 per cent) are private. There are 346 spaces utilized for residential purposes, while the remaining 1,098 spaces serve commercial and employment needs.

By comparison, Nelson reported 75 per cent utilization over 1,529 spaces (2016), and Trail reported 66-73 per cent utilization over 932 spaces (2012).

Like other communities, certain areas of Castlegar’s downtown have a higher demand for parking than others. In Nelson and Trail those areas hit over 85 per cent utilization, whereas the highest observed rates in Castlegar were 83 per cent on 13th Street and 79 per cent on Fourth Street, both in May.

Initially focused on potential parking shortages in the downtown and need for additional public off-street parking, said Martin, the scope of the report was expanded to include uptown, identified as a second key growth area.

City chief administrative officer Chris Barlow said the findings of the report give the city confidence when looking at parking requirements around downtown developments.

“(A)nd it gives us the confidence we can start to see more developments happen downtown and not necessarily have the traditional parking requirements since we have an over supply downtown,” he said.

The parking assessment recommends updating bylaws such as Zoning Bylaw 1428 and Traffic and Highways Bylaw 1015 as an initial step toward better management of parking in the city.

Other recommendations include creating an inventory of the downtown area to create a baseline of parking spaces (completed), regularly collect data in the future on how parking is being used, identify gaps where infrastructure is warranted and undertake a review of related bylaws for alignment.

Additional recommendations of the report will be forwarded for consideration as regular monitoring indicates need, Martin noted.