Lane closure on Highway 3 west of Castlegar following vehicle incident

Traffic accident on Hwy 3

Michael Potestio - Jan 15, 2026 / 6:49 pm | Story: 594510

Drive BC is reporting a major vehicle incident on Highway 3 between Castlegar and Grand Forks.

The vehicle incident some 15 kilometres east of Christina Lake has reduced the highway to single lane alternating traffic between Paulson Bridge and Paulson Cross Country recreation site.

Fog patches have also been reported in the area.

Drive BC says motorists can expect delays.

