Lane closure on Highway 3 west of Castlegar following vehicle incident
Traffic accident on Hwy 3
Photo: Drive BC
A vehicle incident has Highway 3 reduced to single lane alternating traffic as of about 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening.
Drive BC is reporting a major vehicle incident on Highway 3 between Castlegar and Grand Forks.
The vehicle incident some 15 kilometres east of Christina Lake has reduced the highway to single lane alternating traffic between Paulson Bridge and Paulson Cross Country recreation site.
Fog patches have also been reported in the area.
Drive BC says motorists can expect delays.
