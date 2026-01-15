Castlegar News

Climate-resilient community space projects being created across the Basin

Climate resilient spaces

Photo: Submitted The Village of Silverton is boosting its climate resilience with support from Columbia Basin Trust.

Trees in the Village of Silverton’s green spaces, parks and streetscapes play a critical role in climate resilience and livability by cooling and cleaning the air and helping mitigate stormwater impacts.

To support the long-term health of its urban forest, the village will map its tree canopy, identify areas vulnerable to drought, wildfire and pest infestation and develop a tree-planting plan.

Through the Climate Adapted Community Spaces Grants program, the Columbia Basin Trust (CBT) is supporting the village’s plan — as well as eight other projects across the region — investing nearly $670,000 to help communities adapt parks, green spaces and streetscapes to changing climate conditions.

“This funding will allow the Village of Silverton to gather the information needed to responsibly manage our natural assets,” said Catherine Allaway, chief administrative officer for the Village of Silverton. “The assessment and planting plan will help ensure residents can enjoy the benefits of a healthy tree canopy for generations to come."

Silverton and other Basin communities are taking steps to strengthen their ability to respond to the impacts of climate change with support from CBT by creating more resilient outdoor spaces and environments, said Katie Kendall, CBT senior manager, delivery of benefits.

“Whether responding to extreme heat, heavy rainfall, drought or wildfire, investments in trees, parks and natural spaces help reduce risk, support healthy ecosystems and improve quality of life for people across the Basin,” she said.

By using natural features, expanding urban forest canopy and introducing climate-resilient landscaping, communities are reducing heat, managing stormwater, improving wildfire resilience, supporting biodiversity and protecting the health and safety of residents.

Local governments will use funding to plan and implement activities such as urban forest inventories, flood-risk and urban heat island mapping, and climate-resilient landscaping and natural features, including ponds and wetlands, tree planting, fire-resistant vegetation and pollinator berms.

In Nelson, 100 climate resilient trees will be planted to reduce urban heat. The city will be receiving $100,000 to also develop an urban heat island map and update its tree inventory.

Further south, the City of Trail will be developing a plan to plant climate resilient trees throughout the downtown core to provide shade — for a project cost of $75,000 — create cooling breaks and help reduce urban heat island effects.

In Nakusp, the village will be given $100,000 for a project to design and identify 10 locations for green water infrastructure to mitigate increased rainfall intensity, enhance green spaces, reduce irrigation requirements and support healthier trees.

New Denver will undertake a project ($28,000) to also design and enhance community green spaces through landscaping and tree planting to address climate-related challenges, including drought, temperature swings and wildfire risk.

Just outside of Trail, Montrose will be taking on a project ($30,000) to develop a conceptual design for Ninth Avenue Park. It will incorporate a strategy to mitigate climate risks, drainage for heavy rainfall and drought-resistant vegetation to enhance long-term sustainability.

Creston

To better manage water run-off during increasingly heavy rain events in its downtown, the Town of Creston will develop a stormwater retention pond in ʔak̓uǂni Park.

The pond will collect and hold rainwater, reducing downstream flooding and erosion while filtering and replenishing groundwater. Native vegetation will also create habitat for birds, amphibians and aquatic species.

“ʔak̓uǂni Park can receive a significant amount of runoff during heavy rains,” said Natasha Ewashen, municipal services coordinator and planner with the Town of Creston. “The pond will capture that water and gradually return it to the ground, using natural filtration processes to help improve water quality along the way. Once established, we hope the pond will be a focal point for gathering and education at the park.”