Castlegar News
Incident near Paulson Pass closes highway to all traffic
Accident closes Hwy 3
Photo: DriveBC website screenshot
An incident has closed Highway 3 east of Christina Lake.
All lanes are blocked on Highway 3 just east of Christina Lake at the Paulson Bridge due to a vehicle incident, according to DriveBC.ca.
The provincial website noted the major incident has occurred between the bridge and the Paulson cross country recreation site, around 15 kilometres east of Christina Lake.
All lanes are blocked, the website explained, but the nature of the accident are not known at this point.
“Expect delays,” it warned. “No detours available for commercial vehicles.”
