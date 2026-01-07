Castlegar News

Castlegarians, RCMP intervene in preventing man from jumping off bridge

Bridge jump attempt

Photo: Google streetview Residents and police intervened in a man's attempt to jump off of Kinnaird Bridge on Saturday.

A man that was attempting to jump off of Kinnaird Bridge was prevented in doing so by the swift actions of Castlegar residents and RCMP.

On Saturday, Jan. 3, shortly after 7 p.m., Castlegar RCMP received a call about an adult male that attempted to jump off the Kinnaird Bridge.

“Incredibly, members of the public along with the Castlegar RCMP were able to intervene and apprehend the male,” said RCMP media relations officer Const. Kai Boodram in a statement this morning.

The man was initially transported to the Castlegar Health Centre and has now been transported to the Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital without injury.

“Castlegar RCMP would like to thank the citizens of Castlegar and hospital staff for quickly coming together to help ensure a successful outcome,” said Boodram.