Castlegar News

Court of Appeal denies section nine ‘Charter’ appeal on drug trafficking conviction

Court appeal dismissed

Photo: File A B.C. Court of Appeal decision denied a Charter of Rights and Freedoms appeal of a drug trafficking conviction.

Police actions have been cleared by a B.C. Court of Appeal justice of an alleged Charter of Rights and Freedoms breach in an Oct. 8, 2020 incident where a Grand Forks man was detained for one hour and 47 minutes until a drug detection dog could be brought to the scene.

Justice Winteringham dismissed the appeal on an order from the B.C. Supreme Court, noting that the “appellant has not demonstrated error with respect to the judge’s case-specific analysis of the detention.”

The appellant, Jessie Makortoff, had challenged his conviction for possession for the purpose of trafficking. During a motor vehicle stop, the police suspected Makortoff was drug trafficking. As a result, the investigator detained Makortoff for one hour and 47 minutes to wait for a narcotics dog to conduct a search.

In his application to exclude the cocaine found during the search, Makortoff’s lawyer D.J. White alleged the detention was unlawful and constituted a breach of section nine of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

“In the voir dire ruling, the trial judge found the detention to be lawful and, even if not lawful, would not have excluded the evidence,” read Winteringham in the Court of Appeal summary released on Dec. 30.

“In the section nine Charter analysis, the judge properly considered the factors engaged. She did not misconstrue the evidence about the seriousness of the investigation. Although long, the duration of the detention was reasonable, given the location of the arrest, the diligence of both the arresting officer and narcotics dog officer, and the lack of less intrusive investigative measures.”

After his conviction on Dec. 8, 2023, Makortoff had challenged the lawfulness of his detention — alleging a breach of section nine of the Charter — and sought to exclude the evidence seized during the subsequent search of his vehicle. He alleged the judge misapprehended the seriousness of the investigation and submitted that these errors impacted the judge’s section nine analysis.

Following a voir dire, the trial judge dismissed the Charter application, concluding the police had not violated section nine of the Charter. Justice Winteringham found that even if she was wrong about the section nine breach, she would not have excluded the evidence that, on Dec. 8, 2023, Makortoff was convicted of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking. On June 21, 2024 he was sentenced to 22 months incarceration along with ancillary orders.

“I agree with the appellant that the length of the detention warranted an inquiry,” Justice Winteringham wrote in the decision. “However, the judge made factual findings — not displaced on appeal — supporting the judge’s section nine Charter analysis. The judge accepted the evidence of the police officer about the nature of the investigation, the basis for the detention (including its duration), and the validity of the investigative steps undertaken.”

Background

On Oct. 8, 2020, RCMP Const. Tabert — a general duty member of the RCMP — was traveling on Highway 3 near Grand Forks when he saw Makortoff’s vehicle driving in the opposite direction.

He watched the vehicle swerve and brake heavily. As a result of his observations, Const. Tabert turned around his police cruiser to pull over the vehicle. He did so because he wanted to assess the driver’s sobriety but also because he knew Makortoff was connected to the vehicle and he was rumoured to be trafficking drugs.

During the traffic stop, Const. Tabert formed the suspicion that Makortoff was transporting illicit drugs, and he detained him for a drug investigation. He informed Makortoff that he was being detained for suspicion of possession for the purpose of trafficking, told him of his right to speak to a lawyer, fastened handcuffs, and placed him into the back of the police cruiser.

While waiting for the dog handler, Makortoff sat in the back of the police cruiser. The judge accepted Makortoff’s evidence that the lights and noise of the police car gave him a headache, and that being in the back of the police car was uncomfortable.

However, the judge concluded Makortoff’s pain was not pronounced, given that he was able to fall asleep while waiting for the dog handler to arrive.

Meanwhile, Const. Innes responded immediately to the request to attend with his dog, drove 142 kilometres to the scene and arrived at 7:07 p.m. At 7:12 p.m., the dog signalled there were drugs in the vehicle.

One minute later, Const. Tabert arrested Makortoff for possession for the purpose of trafficking. In total, Makortoff was detained for one hour and 47 minutes from the time of the initial traffic stop (5:26 p.m.) to the time of his arrest (7:13 p.m.).

Following the arrest, the police searched the vehicle and found two packages hidden inside a hockey skate. One package contained 137.5 grams of cocaine, which was the subject of the appeal. The second package contained 1,006 pills purported to be MDA.