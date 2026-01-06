Castlegar News

New snow, sleet contribute to rising avalanche danger in backcountry

Avalanche danger high

Photo: SHorton, Avalanche Canada Small slabs were easily triggered on steep rolls (at Kootenay Pass).

The avalanche danger in the West Kootenay backcountry is rising to “high” at the tree line and above into the alpine for Wednesday, according to Avalanche Canada.

Wet snow verging on sleet is complicating backcountry slopes for those who may be wanting to venture out in the next few days, with the danger of avalanche rising to high on Wednesday, the national forecasting service predicted.

“Ongoing flurries and wind will continue producing reactive slabs,” Avalanche Canada stated on its website. “The added load may trigger slabs on the Christmas crust, especially on wind-loaded slopes at tree line and above.”

The advice from the service was to stick to conservative terrain since ongoing snowfall and stormy weather continue to produce reactive storm slabs.

Early Monday morning, avalanche control explosives triggered several size 1.5 to two storm slab avalanches. Over the weekend, reactive storm snow produced natural, rider-triggered and explosive-triggered slab avalanches to size two, and dry-loose avalanches to size one in steep terrain.

“Most of these avalanches failed about 20-50 centimetres deep within the storm snow, however, one avalanche was reported stepping down to the Dec. 24 crust,” the service noted.

For the snowpack, 20 to 40 cm of recent storm snow buried surface hoar in wind-sheltered terrain and a sun crust is developing on south-facing slopes at tree line and above. At lower elevations, a crust covers surfaces.

Below recent storm snow, the service explained, another 20-50 cm of settled snow covers the Dec. 24 melt-freeze crust that is thin or absent in alpine terrain but thicker and more widespread at tree line and below.

“The mid and lower snowpack is generally well-bonded and consolidated, with multiple crust layers present,” the service stated.

Terrain and travel advice

Minimize exposure during periods of heavy loading from new snow and wind;

Continue to make conservative terrain choices while the storm snow settles and stabilizes; and

Closely monitor how the new snow is bonding to the crust.

Photo: Avalanche Canada Avalanche danger this week.

Mountain weather forecast

Tuesday

Mostly cloudy.

Ten to 15 cm of snow.

Winds at 30 km/h southwest ridge top.

Tree line temperature -8 °C.

Freezing level 300 m.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy.

Fifteen cm of snow.

Winds at 40 km/h southwest ridge top.

Tree line temperature -8 °C.

Freezing level 600 m.

Thursday