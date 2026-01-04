Castlegar News

Wet snow landing on backcountry slopes carries increased risk of avalanche: Avalanche Canada

Avalanche danger rises

Photo: Brendan Clark, Avalanche Canada Lightning Strike Ridge and Monk Peak trip near Stagleap Provincial Park (Jan. 2).

Wet snow has the avalanche danger in the West Kootenay backcountry increased to “considerable” today and for the next three days, according to Avalanche Canada.

On Sunday, the national avalanche forecasting organization predicted a considerable risk of avalanche in the alpine until Tuesday, with a considerable risk at the tree line on Sunday.

On Saturday, natural storm slab avalanches and explosive-triggered avalanches up to size two were observed around Kootenay Pass.

“Expect storm slab reactivity to increase throughout the day. Accumulating snow will further stress a weak layer buried on Christmas,” the forecast for the region stated.

Fresh snow is gradually burying a variety of old surfaces in the backcountry snowpack, including surface hoar in wind-sheltered terrain and a sun crust on south-facing slopes at the tree line and above.

Since Christmas, approximately 30 to 60 centimetres of snow has accumulated over a melt-freeze crust that is thin or absent in alpine terrain, but thicker and more widespread at the tree line and below.

The mid and lower snowpack is generally well-bonded and consolidated, with multiple crust layers present.

As new snow accumulates, storm slab likelihood and size will increase, Avalanche Canada predicted. The added load may trigger slabs on the Christmas crust, especially on wind-loaded slopes at the tree line and above.

“Chance of avalanche is likely,” it stated. “Wet avalanches will become possible at lower elevations where rain falls instead of snow.”

Photo: Avalanche Canada Avalanche danger

Terrain and travel advice

Minimize exposure during periods of heavy loading from new snow and wind;

Dial back your terrain choices if you are seeing more than 20 cm of new snow; and

Closely monitor how the new snow is bonding to the crust.

Mountain weather forecast

Sunday

Cloudy.

10 to 30 cm of snow, rain at lower elevations.

40 km/h south ridge top wind.

Tree line temperature -2 °C. Freezing level 1,600 metres.

Monday

Mostly cloudy.

Five to 10 cm of snow.

30 km/h southwest ridge top wind.

Tree line temperature -5 °C. Freezing level 1,000 m.

Tuesday