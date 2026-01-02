Castlegar News

Snow level hits record mark at select stations in region: report

Precipitation levels rising

Photo: File The snow weather station at Redfish Creek has recorded its highest Jan. 1 level in almost 25 years.

The Redfish Creek automated snow weather station (ASWS) is measuring the highest snow level for Jan. 1 since the station was established 25 years ago, according to the B.C. River Forecast Centre.

The provincial prognosticators released its Jan. 2 snow conditions commentary earlier today and showed a snow pack across the West Kootenay region — and its seven snow weather stations — at 112 per cent of normal.

“Snowpack values are substantially higher than last year. Several stations have already exceeded their peak snow water equivalent (SWE) values from spring 2025,” the centre reported.

Storm systems that persisted from mid-December through the Christmas period drove a rapid increase in mountain snowpack across much of the region and the province, the centre reported.

Drier and colder conditions during the final week of December, however, slowed the rate of snow accumulation.

“Looking ahead, a return to a colder and more active storm pattern is expected during the first week of January,” the centre predicted.

The provincial average across all ASWS sites is 130 per cent of the period-of-record median for Jan. 1, up from 114 per cent on Dec. 15. Stations within the Fraser River basin average 131 per cent (Dec. 15: 105 per cent).

By Jan. 1, on average, approximately 45 per cent of the seasonal snowpack has typically accumulated.

As of Jan. 1, the lowest ASWS basin averages are observed on the South Coast (88 per cent) and Vancouver Island (70 per cent). The highest basin averages occur in the Liard (196 per cent), Peace (158 per cent) and Similkameen (156 per cent) regions.