West Kootenay residents paying among highest costs at gas pump

Getting 'gassed' at pumps?

Photo: GasBuddy.com Gas prices at Salmon Arm gas stations.

West Kootenay gas prices are among the highest in the province, according to the recent price lists collected by GasBuddy.com.

Residents in the region are paying over $1.34 per litre — in Nelson, Castlegar and Trail — with Castlegar and Nelson residents shelling out $141.9 per litre.

The same can be said at the gas pumps in Nakusp ($137.9), Rossland ($143.9), Salmo ($134.9) and Slocan Park ($143.9).

That contrasts to dropping fuel prices in the rest of the province, with some gas pumps at just under $1 — $.99 in Salmon Arm — and around $1.07 per litre in Abbotsford.

West Vancouver residents, however, pay around $1.44 per litre, Kelowna gas prices are as low as $1.19, Kamloops at $1.27 and Prince George at $1.19.

“Far too much time has passed and gas prices continue to drop with the exception of the West Kootenay,” said one disgruntled resident on social media.

The B.C. Utilities Commission (BCUC) does monitor retail and wholesale price margins to ensure fuel companies in B.C. “are not taking advantage of current market conditions and unfairly increasing the price of fuel for consumers.”

Examples of potential issues include retail fuel prices that do not change as quickly as prices in nearby locations, fuel prices that do not align with changes in crude prices and one station that always seems to be driving price increases.

People can report concerns about fuel pricing behaviours that may require further investigation by the BCUC through an online submitted form.

“This additional monitoring will ensure pricing behaviours continue to reflect market conditions,” the BCUC said on its website.