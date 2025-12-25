Castlegar News

RDCK diverts $75,000 to climate action programs

Photo: File The Regional District of Central Kootenay board approved five projects earlier this month to complete its remaining $75,000 in LGCAP funding.

The regional district will be providing nearly $75,000 in climate action funding for five programs under the Local Government Climate Action Program (LGCAP).

LGCAP provides predictable provincial funding to support local climate mitigation and adaptation initiatives. Funding must align with the CleanBC Roadmap 2030 and the Climate Preparedness and Adaptation Strategy, and the RDCK must match 20 per cent through staff time or in-kind contributions.

Overall, the RDCK received a one-time allocation of $392,869 (LGCAP 2) in 2024, which must be spent by March 2027.

After previously approved allocations to emergency management and land use planning, $76,280 in total was available for the five climate action projects. The projects were brought forward with business cases and met LGCAP eligibility. Together, they totalled $75,000.

The first project was for programmable thermostats at resource recovery facilities ($20,000), replacing outdated thermostats at up to 11 facilities to reduce energy waste and standardize automated controls.

The next project is NDCC recommissioning and controls assessment ($15,000), recommissioning of mechanical and digital control systems at the complex to address inefficiencies, recent mechanical upgrades and high energy use.

Twenty thousand will go toward the volunteer driver regional services collaborative, which supports regionally coordinated volunteer driver programs improving access to medical services and reducing transportation emissions.

Also receiving support is Kootenay Rideshare for user interface improvements ($10,000). Enhancements to Kootenay Rideshare’s digital platform will improve usability, increase uptake and support rural low-carbon mobility.

Support will also be given for a drywall and glass diversion pilot ($10,000) to reduce embodied carbon, landfill pressure, and hauling emissions at the Nakusp Landfill.