Foundation raises money to help students in need at regional college

Photo: Submitted In 2024/25, thanks to the help of the community, the Selkirk College Foundation distributed over $515,000 to students to help them prioritize learning.

Worrying about grades isn’t the only thing on the minds of Selkirk College students.

According to Selkirk College’s 2024/25 student engagement survey, 39 per cent of students worry about covering living costs and tuition.

At the same time, 84 per cent believe Selkirk College works hard to remove barriers to education.

“At Selkirk College Foundation, we believe in showing students that we’re behind them every step of the way,” the college noted in a statement.

In response to the need, community of care at Selkirk College provides food security, student supports, mental health resources and programs that celebrate diversity and inclusion, providing a barrier-free education to all students.

In 2024/25, thanks to the help of the community, the Foundation distributed over $515,000 to students to help them prioritize learning.

“As a mature student with no financial support available from family or friends, any kind of help is much appreciated and makes it much more feasible for me to focus purely on education while I am enrolled as a student," said Daniel McCarten, a student in applied environmental science and planning technology.