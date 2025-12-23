Castlegar News

RDCK signs on to letter of opposition to ‘Professional Reliance Act’

Photo: File The regional district is looking to support a letter being sent to the province to oppose a controversial bill.

The regional district will be adding its voice to the growing opposition to a provincial bill that could force local governments to accept certified submissions from professionals in the construction industry without meaningful review.

Called Bill M 216 - 2025 Professional Reliance Act, the bill is intended to reduce duplication in local government’s involvement in construction, but “contains multiple interpretations and could undermine public safety, bylaw compliance and local government liability protections,” noted a report to the Regional District of Central Kootenay board of directors on Dec. 11.

The report claimed the bill assumes professionals possess detailed knowledge of “complex, jurisdiction-specific bylaws” and would also prevent local governments from rejecting non-compliant plans early in the permit process.

“This could result in buildings constructed in violation of bylaws, costly retroactive fixes, and delayed responses to serious safety issues where peer reviews are urgently needed,” the RDCK staff report stated.

It was felt the unclear liability protections could leave local governments exposed.

The RDCK board approved sending a letter of concern and opposition to the Ministry of Housing and Municipal Affairs’ proposed bill.

The board of directors of the Municipal Insurance Association of B.C. (MIABC) — which insures 90 per cent of the municipalities and regional districts in B.C. — wrote the letter and also felt the bill was concerning.

“Our overarching concern is that Bill M 216 restricts local governments from addressing bylaw compliance issues at the start of a project while leaving open the possibility of local government liability for deficiencies discovered after construction,” said board chair Stuart Horn — who is also the chief administrative officer of the RDCK — in a letter sent to be sent to Premier David Eby and four other government officials.

“Following a serious incident, neither the courts nor the public will be comforted by an explanation that the local government knew of a deficiency but was prevented from acting by the proposed legislation,” the letter stated. “We respectfully submit that Bill M 216 as currently drafted, is too broad, too vague, and too likely to create unintended consequences for builders, local governments, and the public they serve.”

The bill aims to prevent local governments from conducting second reviews of submissions prepared by professionals regulated under the Professional Governance Act. The intended effect is to give precedence to PGA professionals’ submissions over local government review.