Police investigating cause of a structure fire at local motel

Structure fire at GF motel

Photo: Google streetview A structure fire at Johnny’s Motel located on Highway 3 in Grand Forks broke out on Sunday evening..

A fire that destroyed several units of a Grand Forks motel Sunday evening has local RCMP investigating the nature of its cause.

On Dec. 21, at 8:26 p.m., the Grand Forks RCMP received a request for assistance from the Grand Forks Fire Service for a structure fire at Johnny’s Motel located on Highway 3.

It appears that a vehicle caught fire in the carport area of the motel before spreading to the structure and affecting several units, RCMP revealed. No one was injured in the fire.

“Police and fire investigators continue to work to confirm the cause of the fire,” said Staff Sgt. Kris Clark of the B.C. RCMP. ”Criminality has not been ruled out but there is also nothing to suggest it at this stage until a thorough inspection can be completed.”