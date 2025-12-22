Castlegar News

Selkirk College launches innovative new programs in business and tourism

Building lasting stability

Photo: File Selkirk College has launched two evolving programs at a time when it is navigating financial pressures caused by federal restrictions on international student enrolment.

The region’s college has launched new business and tourism programs as it looks to navigate its new fiscal reality and help bring its new strategic plan to life.

Selkirk College’s entrepreneurship program and tourism and destination management program will help bring the college’s new strategic plan to life, said Taya Whitehead, vice president, education and students.

The plan, “Land, Learning & Legacy: Our Path to 2040,” emphasizes applied learning grounded in a sense of land and place, she said.

“When we develop programming that aligns directly with our new strategy, it does more than just fill seats,” said Whitehead. “It creates relevant, creative and sustainable learning experiences that meet labour-market needs in our communities.”

These evolving programs come at a time when the college is navigating financial pressures caused by federal restrictions on international student enrolment, she added.

While some intakes for international postgraduate business and tourism programs are suspended, there are still offerings in business, tourism and hospitality available for domestic students.

Selkirk College continuously reviews its programs to ensure they meet the needs of students and the local labour market, said Whitehead. The goal is always to deliver creative, innovative and distinctive offerings that emphasize environmental stewardship, sustainability and job readiness, she said.

“Selkirk College prepares students for jobs that meet the changing needs of rural communities and industries,” said Whitehead. “If you’re looking for hands-on, relevant learning experiences that are relevant to the West Kootenay and Boundary region, this is the place to be.

“Work with regional industry partners has been central to the development of both programs. The college consulted extensively with local businesses and tourism organizations to ensure the new offerings meet regional needs and prepare students for employment.”

Turn an idea into a business

The new entrepreneurship program helps students turn an idea into a launch-ready business in just eight months.

Students will learn strategy, marketing, finance and digital solutions from industry professionals as they develop their own business plan.

“Many businesses in the West Kootenay and Boundary regions are small and micro-businesses, and we have high rates of self-employment here,” said Tiffany Snauwaert, school of business. “This short program helps students develop, test and pitch a viable plan for a business, whether it’s in the trades, tech or another sector.

The program is currently accepting applications for September 2026. It also ladders into further study in business at Selkirk College and beyond, with transfer pathways into bachelor's degrees at partner institutions in B.C., Alberta and even Paris, France.

Become a leader in the evolving tourism sector

The upcoming tourism and destination management program will equip students with a future-ready, industry-relevant skill set in sustainable tourism, marketing, financial management, destination planning, guest service, event operations and responsible leadership.

With a strong emphasis on place-based learning and environmental and Indigenous perspectives, the program nurtures a new generation of tourism professionals who are equipped to innovate, collaborate and lead in an industry that is evolving globally and at home. Tourism is Canada’s second-largest service export, according to Destination Canada, and workforce development is vital.

“Tourism and hospitality are essential to both our economy and our communities,” said Tracy Punchard, dean of the school of hospitality and tourism. “We know what our local sector needs, and we’re providing job-ready training while giving students a global perspective so they can succeed anywhere.”

Students will learn how to take on leadership roles in the tourism sector through hands-on projects, field studies, a paid work term and opportunities to work with local industry. The program is slated to begin in fall 2026. Prospective students can join an interest list for updates.