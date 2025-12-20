Castlegar News

Lessons for the next chapter of restoration and stewardship in the Columbia Basin

Winter webinar series

In partnership with the Columbia Mountains Institute of Applied Ecology, Kootenay Conservation Program is staging its annual winter webinar series on the theme of "Lessons for the Next Chapter of Restoration and Stewardship in the Columbia Basin."

Lessons for the next chapter of Restoration and Stewardship in the Columbia Basin is a five-part webinar series starting on Jan. 22, presented in partnership with the Columbia Mountains Institute for Applied Ecology (CMI) and the Kootenay Conservation Program.

This year’s webinar series is designed to honour the legacy and capture the extensive knowledge of senior restoration and stewardship professionals in the Columbia Basin.

As many of these experts approach retirement, this series provides a timely platform for intergenerational knowledge exchange — ensuring that decades of applied research, field experience, and collaborative learning are effectively transferred to the next generation.

Presenters will reflect on key lessons from their careers in ecological restoration, land stewardship, and ecosystem monitoring, emphasizing important insights that can and should inform future restoration efforts.

Discussions will span the diverse ecological landscapes of the Kootenay region — from the wonders of cottonwood floodplains to the beaver-shaped wetlands of the Columbia Valley, and from the open forests and grasslands of the Rocky Mountain Trench to the low-elevation brush lands of the lower Arrow.

The series includes presenters who are both preparing to “pass the torch,” and some who have effectively “taken the torch,” including Dr. Stewart Rood, Audrey Ehman, Randy Harris, Delaney Hall and Dr. Suzanne Bayley.