Castlegar News

Inclusion of Indigenous governing bodies to be part of emergency management planning: RDCK

Photo: Contributed The regional district is drafting introductory letters for a project to include Indigenous governing bodies in emergency management planning.

The process has begun to include Indigenous governing bodies in emergency management planning in the regional district.

Introductory letters are being drafted by the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) to send to Indigenous governing bodies to provide early notice of its work, invite participation at a pace determined by each Nation, and support transparency in how it develops regional emergency management strategies.

The introductory letters are expected to reflect the RDCK’s commitment to respectful, collaborative relationships, said Tanya Pauls, RDCK emergency program coordinator.

“Beginning engagement at this stage helps ensure our plans reflect Indigenous rights, knowledge and priorities, and strengthens our capacity to work together before, during and after emergencies,” she said in her report to the board on Dec. 11.

Engaging with Indigenous governing bodies at the outset of emergency management planning is a requirement of the province’s Emergency and Disaster Management Act (EDMA).

The EDMA requires municipalities and regional districts to consult and cooperate with IGBs in culturally safe and inclusive ways across all phases of emergency management. This project provides the opportunity to establish a region-wide framework that:

Strengthens partnerships with Indigenous Nations;

Ensures compliance with new provincial legislation;

Reduces the risk of engagement fatigue; and

Produces actionable, practical deliverables to guide emergency management across the region.

The project is expected to benefit regional district residents by ensuring RDCK’s emergency management practices are legally compliant, culturally respectful and operationally effective.

Stakeholders include all participating municipalities and the Ktunaxa, Secwépemc, Syilx-Okanagan Nation, and potentially Sinixt Confederacy (to be determined during the needs assessment).

To support this work, the RDCK (11 electoral areas) partnered with seven municipalities, including the City of Nelson, City of Castlegar, and the villages of Salmo, Nakusp, Kaslo, Silverton and Slocan.

Phase 1 establishes the foundation for compliance with EDMA by delivering jurisdictional needs assessments, IGB engagement summaries, a regional integration report and a fully scoped implementation plan and budget to inform

Phase 2 will operationalize this work through tailored engagement with IGBs, development of EDMA-compliant agreements, delivery of training for staff and elected officials, and the revision of emergency management plans and risk assessments.

“Together, the two phases provide a clear and costed pathway to ensure the RDCK and partner municipalities advance reconciliation and culturally safe collaboration with local First Nations, all while meeting the regional district’s legislative obligations,” said Pauls.