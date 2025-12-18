College gains national attention for its research excellence; second in small college ranking

Photo: Selkirk College Selkirk College ranks 29th in the latest offering of Canada's top 50 research colleges, driven by Selkirk Innovates, the college’s applied research arm.

The cream is starting to rise to the top.

Selkirk College has been further recognized as one of the top 50 research colleges in the nation, rising from 36th in the previous rankings to 29th in the latest offering, driven by Selkirk Innovates, the college’s applied research arm.

In the 2025 edition of "Canada’s Top 50 Research Colleges" — which reports on results from the 2024 fiscal year — the college placed 29, making it the highest-ranked research college in British Columbia and one of only three colleges in the province to earn a place on the list.

“Selkirk College’s rise in the national research rankings reflects our growing impact,” said Selkirk’s director of applied research and innovation, Terri MacDonald. “We’re advancing innovation, creating opportunities for students and strengthening local communities through applied research.”

Reach for the top

Among Canada’s small colleges, Selkirk College stands out.

It ranked second in both the number of paid student researchers — employing 84 students in research roles — and in research intensity. The college also performed beyond the small-college category, placing third in research intensity across institutions of all sizes.

These rankings are supported by strong research activity, the college noted in a press release last week. During the 2024 fiscal year, Selkirk College had 134 partnerships, resulting in 101 completed research projects.

“Together, these results demonstrate Selkirk College’s dedication to strengthening regional innovation through hands-on learning and meaningful student involvement in applied research,” MacDonald said.