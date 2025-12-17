Grant application process for Columbia Basin Trust ReDi grants opens Jan. 2

Photo: RDCK The next round of ReDi grants oopens for applications on Jan. 2.

People are now being asked to get ready for the latest round of ReDi grants.

As of Jan. 2, grant applications will be accepted for the Columbia Basin Trust Resident Directed grants (ReDi).

The program — operated through the Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) for electoral areas — supports local projects that provide additional value to Basin communities.

“ReDi Grants are intended to be flexible and incorporate community-based funding decisions,” noted a release from the RDCK Wednesday.

The program is funded by the Trust and delivered in partnership with local governments and First Nations in the Basin, including the RDCK.

“Our community continues to benefit from the vital role Columbia Basin Trust plays in supporting and building up local projects in our area,” said Aimee Watson, RDCK board chair and electoral area D director. “We look forward to seeing the submissions and having our many communities participate in the engagement process that the ReDi program requires.”

Last year, 322 applications were received, of which 313 were approved. The majority of projects that received funding were supporting cultural, social, environmental, and economic projects.

The granting allocation for the RDCK for 2026-2027 is $1,409,849.

Click here to find more information about the Columbia Basin Trust ReDi Grants, including, who is eligible and how to apply.

The deadline to apply is Feb. 20, at 4:30 pm.