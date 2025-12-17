Photo: RCMP Castlegar man charged after drug trafficking investigation.

A Castlegar man is facing drug trafficking charges after a months-long investigation.

Police officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 1300 block of Columbia Avenue in Castlegar, BC, on April 4, said a news release on Wednesday.

Investigators seized drugs believed to be fentanyl, methamphetamine, MDMA, psilocybin and cocaine along with money and other items consistent with the trafficking of illicit drugs.

During the investigation, police also located property stolen from a Castlegar business.

Ryan Colville is now facing seven counts of unlawfully possessing a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

“This investigation shows the dedication our officers have here in Castlegar in getting drugs off our street,” says Monty Taylor, RCMP detachment commander.

"This matter is now before the courts, and no further comments will be made."