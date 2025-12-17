Small rate increase proposed for water, larger increase proposed for sewer rates

Photo: File Castlegar city council could adopt increases to the water and sewer rates for next year at its next meeting tonight at City Hall (7 p.m.).

There could be a bump on the road of utility bills for the 2026 highway as Castlegar city council proposed an increase in the rates to the water and sewer utilities for the next two years.

The city has been implementing improved funding approaches for asset renewal over the last five years, said city director of finance and technology, Steffan Klassen, in his report to council on Dec. 10.

Although the city has caught up with the water capital reserve it has some mileage left to go on the sewer capital reserve, he said, with a proposed 12.4 per cent future asset renewal.

On Dec. 10 during a special council meeting, city council passed third reading on a 2.6 per cent increase to water rates, and a 15 per cent rate increase to sewer rates. That works out to a $15.90 annual increase to water rates for 2026 for a single family dwelling, and a $75.97 rise to sewer rates.

Last year, the water and sewer utility rates were adjusted by 5.6 per cent and 10.6 per cent respectively.

“The water utility rates were increased to maintain the purchasing power, which had a healthy capital reserve and fewer capital requirements compared to the sewer utility,” said Klassen. “The sewer utility faced more substantial capital needs and had a smaller capital reserve balance, necessitating a larger increase to maintain purchasing power and support reserve building.”

The water fund reserve balances will grow more than 20 per cent over the next five years if the 2026 rate increase is 2.6 per cent and the next four years are at three per cent.

“An increase of 15.0 per cent is prudent to improve purchasing power and reserve building through 2026,” said Klassen in his report. “Reserve levels are lower than required to fund the city’s capital asset needs for the sewer fund.”

The 15 per cent increase has been built into each of the years of the proposed Five-Year Financial Plan for the sewer fund because the reserve balance is below the city’s Reserve and Surplus Policy’s minimum balance requirements, Klassen explained.

“Debt is the primary means of funding the next five years of capital purchases in the plan,” he said. “After the five years of increases, the sewer fund will be close to meeting the minimum balance requirements but will still not be at an optimum level detailed in the policy.”

