New report offers data-driven look at life in rural southeastern B.C.

Photo: Submitted Selkirk Innovates compiles the Snapshot Report to provide a summary of current State of the Basin research. Project director and researcher Jayme Jones (right) and research assistant Leeza Perehudoff (left) show the newly released Snapshot report 2024.

A deep dive into the statistical pool of rural life in the Columbia Basin has been spring boarded into the latest State of the Basin Snapshot report for 2024, released Monday by Selkirk Innovates.

The annual report, created by Selkirk Innovates — the applied research and innovation arm of Selkirk College — assembles dozens of indicators to help communities understand current conditions and emerging trends.

The State of the Basin Snapshot Report 2024 gives a data-driven look at social, economic, cultural and environmental well-being across southeastern British Columbia, said Jayme Jones, faculty researcher at Selkirk College and project director for the State of the Basin.

“These data can help our communities plan for the future,” she said. “Our population is growing, and the average age is projected to rise from 45 to 48 by 2044. An aging population has implications for health care, housing and workforce planning.”

In delving into the report, Jones noted important trends such as the growth of the regional workforce over the next two decades and the current labour force replacement rate below one.

“In other words, more people are retiring than entering the workforce,” she explained. “It will take skills training, immigration and retention strategies to avoid substantial challenges for businesses and service providers.”

Beyond demographics and employment, the Snapshot report highlights housing, environmental conditions, education, childcare, homelessness, tourism and recreation.

The data come from federal, provincial and local governments, as well as non-profit initiatives and custom data requests, and includes detailed information on more than 70 indicators of well-being, community profiles and subjective well-being research.

Selkirk College faculty and students carry out the State of the Basin research initiative with funding from Columbia Basin Trust.

Insights at a glance