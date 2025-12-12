High-speed internet to become reality for seven additional Kootenay communities

Photo: Wikimedia, Creative Commons The upper levels of government had committed to connecting all under-served households to high-speed internet.

People are more connected than ever before in the West Kootenay.

Six West Kootenay communities will soon have better access to high-speed internet, as they get closer to accessing online services.

The region is one of B.C.’s most rugged and beautiful areas, said Diana Gibson, minister of Citizens’ Services.

“By expanding high-speed connectivity in the Columbia Basin, we’re giving people the tools they need to stay connected, grow local businesses and fully participate in today’s digital economy, all while remaining in the communities they call home,” she said in a statement.

The province is investing up to $17 million to enhance connectivity for communities in the West Kootenay, including Nakusp, New Denver, Rosebery, Salmo, Silverton and Slocan, as well as the community of Valemount — a total of 2,650 households.

The governments of British Columbia and Canada had committed to connecting all under-served households, ensuring better access to services and economic opportunities in every community.

The Connecting British Columbia program supported projects like this latest effort to expand high-speed internet access to rural and remote areas, “levelling the playing field for people in British Columbia.”

The expansion builds on the Columbia Basin Broadband Corporation’s $82-million Connect the Basin initiative, supported by up to $58 million in funding from Canada and B.C. to bring improved internet access to more than 5,400 households throughout the Columbia Basin and Kootenay region. The Northern Development Initiative Trust is the funding administrator.