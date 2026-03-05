Canada News

Secretary of state says Canada not looking to split submarine contract

Fuhr on submarine contract

Photo: The Canadian Press Stephen Fuhr, secretary of state for defence procurement, speaks in the foyer of the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025.

Canada's secretary of state for defence procurement says the government is planning to choose just one company to build the country's next fleet of submarines.

Stephen Fuhr says the Canadian position has not changed, despite media reports this week suggesting the government might split the contract.

Two companies are in the final stages of a heated competition for a multi-billion dollar deal to build up to 12 submarines.

Germany's TKMS and South Korea's Hanwha Oceans submitted final proposals this week and both are sponsoring a major defence and security conference in Ottawa.

Speaking at the Conference of Defence Associations Institute today, Fuhr described the accelerated submarine procurement process as a success story.

Vice-Admiral Angus Topshee, the Navy's commander, told the same audience today it's more efficient to have a fleet from one provider and he believes that is what the government will do.