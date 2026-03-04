Canada News

Air Canada, WestJet offer free changes during the airspace closure in the Middle East

Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov A WestJet plane on the tarmac at Yellowknife Airport on Tuesday, July 22, 2025.

Air Canada and WestJet are offering customers free flight changes amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

Oil prices rose sharply on Monday, March 2, following U.S. and Israeli attacks on Iran and the retaliatory strikes that followed.

Several Middle Eastern countries have closed their airspace during the conflict, forcing flights into a narrow portion of the sky, resulting in widespread delays and cancellations.

As of Tuesday, March 3, direct impacts for travel to Vancouver International Airport (YVR) are subtle, with only three flight cancellations over the past 24 hours, according to the real-time flight data software FlightAware.

But the local airport doesn't have any direct flights to the Middle East. Instead, travellers headed overseas would feel the impacts at Toronto Lester B Pearson International Airport (YYZ). It reported 19 flight cancellations over the past 24 hours, according to FlightAware.

Air Canada

On Monday, Air Canada suspended all flights to Israel and Dubai until March 22.

"With the military situation in the Middle East, airspace restrictions are impacting travel in the region, and flights to and from Tel Aviv and Dubai are currently suspended until March 22," Air Canada spokesperson Angela Mah told Vancouver Is Awesome.

Service to both countries is expected to resume on March 23. However, the "situation is dynamic," and the airline will continue monitoring it and adjust its schedule accordingly, Mah explained.

"Air Canada’s top priority is the safety of its customers, crews and aircraft, and this will be the determining factor in our decision-making," she said.

From Toronto, Air Canada operates four direct flights weekly to Israel and daily flights to Dubai.

What will Air Canada offer customers during the airspace closure in the Middle East?

Affected customers will be notified of their options, which include a full refund to the original form of payment if their flight is cancelled. Air Canada is offering flexible policies.

You can also retrieve your booking and change your flight free of charge. If you choose to cancel your flight, you will receive a full refund.

If your flight to, from or via the Middle East is currently not affected but you would prefer to change your travel plans, you can make voluntary changes to your itinerary if:



You purchased an Air Canada ticket no later than Feb. 28, for travel to, from or through one of the following airports between now and March 15:

Abu Dhabi (AUH)

Amman (AMM)

Beirut (BEY)

Dammam (DMM)

Dubai (DXB)

Erbil (EBL)

Tel Aviv (TLV)





If you’re scheduled to travel during the affected period, you can retrieve your booking to change your flight, free of charge, to another date between now and March 31, subject to availability in the cabin you originally purchased. Outside of those dates, any fare difference will apply.

If you purchased your ticket with Air Canada Vacations, contact them directly at 1-800-296-3408.

WestJet

WestJet is offering a one-time complimentary waiver for travellers flying to or from Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Jeddah, or Saudi Arabia for travel occurring between Feb. 28 and March 6.